Coronavirus: Lebanon’s traditional horse-drawn carriage parade canceled

Lebanon will not have its traditional horse drawn carriage parade this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite previous plans to move forward but with changes.
The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening posted on social media that the 32nd Annual Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival would be canceled for Dec. 5 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Warren County and the region.
“While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host this parade, we believe that not doing so will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival for generations to come,” the chamber posted.
Organizers last month announced that there would be three parades, rather than the two traditionally held, and that the route would be shorter. Only 40 horse-drawn carriages were to join each parade procession instead of the more than 100 that register during a typical year, and it was hoped that adding a third parade would reduce the overall crowd size for each event.
The annual parade and festival is planned to return Dec. 4, 2021, the chamber said.