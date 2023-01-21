dayton logo
X

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Local News
By Skip Peterson
2 hours ago
Party at Marion’s Piazza to honor ‘Ohio George.’

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.

Montgomery was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in the class of 2020, joining his friend and fellow drag racer Don Garlits, as well as legends A. J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Richard Petty. He was also honored as the grand marshal of the Dayton Concours d’Elegance.

Nationally recognized as the best of the “gassers” when he raced, Montgomery took the country by storm with his powder blue 1933 Willys gasser, winning numerous NHRA championships and setting 22 NHRA speed records. He was not only the driver of the car; he built the cars and built the engines. His speed shop in Huber Heights is the oldest continuously operated speed shop in the U.S.

Credit: Skip Peterson

Credit: Skip Peterson

In Other News
1
Ohio ban on blooming pear trees goes into effect
2
The long, twisting path of downtown’s giant Civil War Soldiers Monument
3
Meet Pvt. George Washington Fair, standing guard over downtown Dayton...
4
Discount Fashion Warehouse opens in Centerville this week
5
Air Force Museum to be closed Jan. 25 for training

About the Author

Skip Peterson
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top