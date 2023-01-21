Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Montgomery was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in the class of 2020, joining his friend and fellow drag racer Don Garlits, as well as legends A. J. Foyt, Mario Andretti and Richard Petty. He was also honored as the grand marshal of the Dayton Concours d’Elegance.

Nationally recognized as the best of the “gassers” when he raced, Montgomery took the country by storm with his powder blue 1933 Willys gasser, winning numerous NHRA championships and setting 22 NHRA speed records. He was not only the driver of the car; he built the cars and built the engines. His speed shop in Huber Heights is the oldest continuously operated speed shop in the U.S.