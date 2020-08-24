Little York Tavern cited for COVID-19 health order violation

Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited Little York Tavern in Vandalia for COVID-19 health order violation.
The bar was issued an administrative citation for on-premises consumption.
Agents visited the bar at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 21 and purchased a beer. From 10:15 to 10:22 p.m., agents, who were assisted by the Vandalia Police Department, observed several patrons being served alcoholic beverages, according to a release from the state.
The state prohibits the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., and bars must close by 11 p.m., according to the health orders.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Little York Tavern was among 10 establishments cited Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” stated OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”