Longfellow School apartments win $1.8M in state historic tax credits

Caption Dayton Public Schools is selling the Longfellow school property at 245 Salem Ave. to an investment group, G.F. Bailey, that hopes to redevelop the site. JEREMY P. KELLEY / STAFF

The work is in line with the neighborhood’s aspirations and concerns, the developers believe.

The campus, purchased by the G.F. Bailey Co. and partner Weyland Ventures last year, will be repurposed into a 150-unit age 55-plus residential community that will be programmed as welcoming for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, the developers said in a release.

Included in the project will be the adjacent Dolly Manor apartment complex, which raises the residential unit count to 150, Forbess said.

“United Church Homes, Inc. (UCH), the senior living community partner in the project, has a long commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusive initiatives and a focus on providing safe and secure housing for older adults,” the developers said.

“While we have been involved in the consultative process up until now, we look forward to working with the developers and United Church Homes to bring this new community into the city, “ Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said in the release. “We are excited to work with this project and to celebrate its success.”