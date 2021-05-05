Longtime chef opens new Dayton-area diner

The Rye Toast menu includes a wide array of traditional breakfast offerings such as biscuits and gravy, waffles, French toast, pancakes, omelets and eggs prepared in any style. Tex-Mex items include a bowl of Carne Guisada, or Latin beef stew, with a side of white rice and four flour tortillas. Guests also can order two chicharron tacos with smoked sausage and home fries.

Lunch items include a Reuben, hot dogs, chili dogs, a patty melt, hamburger, cheeseburger and shrimp & grits. A classic hen chicken sandwich features fried or griddled chicken on a bun with a pepper & bacon jam, herb mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Ham and bean soup and Texas spicy chili with Beans are available daily.

“I grew up in Texas,” Tiner said. “I do serve a plateful of food for the money that you pay. I’m not going to skimp.”

A majority of items are made in house, with the exception of most breads, which are contracted out to Klosterman Baking Company.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Tiner said he expects to tack on several new items to the menu as the business grows, but would prefer to keep it “as simple as what it is.” He said is more likely to introduce a wide variety of specials.

A recent lunch special, for example, was a brown sugar and cola glazed ham with collard greens and sweet potatoes, while another was a creamy chicken and vegetable soup served over a homemade biscuit.

“We like a little touch of the unusual,” he said. “We don’t want to be inside of everybody else’s box.”

Being able to hire one of his former cooks, Delonda Slocum, with whom he has worked for five years, was an added perk. Tiner said he hopes to open a second location in Hamilton.

Chef Tom Tiner, owner of the Rye Toast Diner in Miamisburg, prepares one of his favorite dishes, Shrimp & Grits. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

The restaurant’s name is a tribute to not only Tiner’s favorite bread, but also his father’s initials and the call sign he used over the radio for police business as a deputy sheriff of McLennan County in Waco, Texas. Various paint-related elements incorporated into sign designs for the business reflect his father’s love of painting.