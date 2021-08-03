Longtime director Allen named chamber marketing vice president

A well known figure to the Dayton area is taking on a new role at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Holly Allen has been promoted to the role of vice president of marketing and communications, the chamber said Tuesday.
Allen has been with the chamber for nearly seven years, serving in that time as director of marketing and communications.
“Holly is a communications expert who understands the unique needs of our business community and is well respected as a leader in the industry,” Chris Kershner, president and chief executive of the chamber, said in an announcement. “Marketing is communications and communications is an essential business service. As we emerge from COVID-19, it is apparent that communication of valuable information is essential to business operations. Nobody understands that need and business communications style better than Holly Allen.”
In her new role, Allen will oversee the chamber’s brand direction, membership and program marketing, overall chamber promotion, and more.
“Supporting businesses in the community I care so much about has been a fulfilling endeavor,” Allen said. “I’m thankful that my career path has allowed me to use my passion for communication to tell the stories of such inspiring entrepreneurs, visionaries, professionals, and creatives.”
She added: “The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has offered me unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and I look forward to advancing the chamber’s mission to strengthen, promote, and advocate for our member businesses through this new opportunity.”
“Since starting at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce in 2014, Allen has used her extensive experience in storytelling and content creation to grow the chamber’s online presence and key publications such as Focus on Business,” the chamber said.
In 2017, Allen led the chamber’s adaptation of new membership software and the launch of a new website, and in 2019, she led a brand refresh. Last year, she communicated Covid-19 regulations to the business community, the chamber noted.
Allen is 2021 graduate of Empower, a 2016 graduate of Leadership Dayton and a member of the 2015 National MS Society Leadership Class. She’s served on the Muse Machine board of trustees since 2016, and was the marketing committee chair for Ronald McDonald House Charities’ signature fundraiser, Doors of Compassion from 2016 to 2019.
Allen earned her bachelor of arts degree in telecommunications-news from Ball State University’s Honors College. She lives with her husband and two daughters in Clearcreek Township.