Looking for a new pet? Adoption fest event planned for Saturday

Local News
By
19 hours ago
X

The public has been invited to a joint pet adoption event, featuring dogs, puppies and other pets from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center and SICSA.

The Paws of Fall Adoption Fest will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the WilmerHale parking lot at 3040 Newmark Drive in Miamisburg, according to the humane society in a release.

ExploreCrumbl Cookies opening new location on Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp. border

During the event, staff and volunteers from the participating shelters will be on hand to answer questions, and pets will be available for adoption at discounted rates.

At the same time as giving a pet a home, families adopting pets will also be freeing up space in local shelters to allow them to help other animals in need.

In the release, the humane society thanked WilmerHale for hosting the event.

“With their support, we can continue our mission of saving and improving the lives of as many pets as possible,” it said.

In Other News
1
Dayton-area bike, river allies celebrate Troy trail that started it all...
2
Crumbl Cookies opening new location on Centerville, Sugarcreek Twp...
3
September business news in Dayton: Joby Aviation, Dayton’s largest...
4
Rockin’ the River event to benefit law enforcement memorial fund
5
Air Force Museum goes ‘steampunk’ in newest traveling exhibit

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top