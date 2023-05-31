May business news in Dayton: Tuesday Morning closes, Ethan Allen may be replaced by Sheetz, GE Aerospace facility and more

The Tuesday Morning store at 4116 W. Town & Country Road is expected to close in late June, but no specific date is set, said Sheila Shay, assistant manager.

The Town & Country site joins a Centerville location among the Ohio stores closed this year after a February bankruptcy filing by the Dallas-based business.

Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with apps

For Kroger grocery customers frustrated by digital coupons, or who simply struggle to use store apps, there is some good news.

The grocer is now making accommodations for the smartphone-challenged who have been unable to get many digital deals.

Area shopper Pat O’Brien is among them. She is getting frustrated trying to save money on groceries.

Third-generation furniture store may be replaced by Sheetz in Washington Twp.

A furniture store that has operated for decades in Washington Twp. could close and be demolished to make way for a new Sheetz gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain.

Ryan Disher, whose family has been in the furniture business for more than 80 years, said they are looking to relocate Ethan Allen from 821 Miamisburg Centerville Road, at the intersection with Paragon Road.

“Ethan Allen kind of changed their business model,” Disher said. “It used to be big furniture stores; now it’s more of a design studio. I had this listed for a while just so we could move to that new concept, which is roughly, maybe 6,000 to 8,000 square feet, so that’s kind of the plan at this point. We’re actually just getting started looking for other locations.”

New restaurant, deli to offer wraps, subs, sandwiches; numerous waffle options

A new eatery is set to join Centerville’s growing dining scene.

International Restaurant & Delicatessen is scheduled to make its debut June 1 at 261 N. Main St. The restaurant’s menu includes wraps, subs and sandwiches that are made from Halal lunch meats. Sandwiches can be upgraded to a club sandwich or a panini for a nominal fee.

The menu also features a selection of waffle options, including waffle sticks, waffle balls, bubble waffles, waffle donuts, waffle puffs, Belgian waffles and handmade waffle cones, all covered with dips and toppings.

Missouri company buys Scene 75 locations, including Dayton’s

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions, an operator of family entertainment centers, now owns the Scene 75 indoor entertainment centers, including the one at 6196 Poe Ave.

Five Star acquired all five Scene 75 locations in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, in addition to the local location.

In 2012, former Scene 75 owner Jonah Sandler and his father opened the first site at a former warehouse on Poe Avenue, near the former ITT Tech School property, which the Scene 75 company also purchased in time.

GE Aerospace celebrates new Beavercreek manufacturing facility

Building a home to modern design and manufacturing is challenging enough. But building that during a global pandemic, when your business is receiving record customer orders, while improving costs and safety milestones?

Phil Wickler, chief transformation officer for GE Aerospace, pronounced the achievement “miraculous.”

“This is a culmination of years of hard work,” Wickler said Friday before opening his company’s new 280,000-square-foot Research Boulevard production facility.

Newest Dayton airline could add route; overall airport traffic up slightly

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Dayton’s newest airline has already expressed interest in possibly expanding air service to a second Florida market even though its regular flight to Orlando only started taking to the skies less than four months ago, according to airport officials.

Avelo Airlines could make a decision later this year or early next year about whether to add new service, most likely to Tampa, said Gil Turner, Dayton’s director of aviation.

Avelo had a good launch in Dayton, and bookings are still doing well, though there’s still room for growth, said Courtney Goff, Avelo’s communications manager.

Former Friendly’s restaurant demolished at Kroger site in Kettering

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

KETTERING — The former Friendly’s restaurant in Kettering was demolished Tuesday, one of multiple steps toward expanding parking for the adjacent Kroger store.

The restaurant property, which sits at one of Kettering’s more prominent intersections — Stroop and Shroyer roads, across from Town & Country shopping center — has been vacant and boarded for more than eight years.

City of Kettering records show demolition permits were also issued for the former Liberty Savings Bank that sits on the other side of the Kroger parking lot. But that building, at 550 E. Stroop in the Eichelberger Shopping Center, had not yet been razed Tuesday evening.

Auto dealership property has new LLC owner, but business goes on

New local property records that show the property of a Vandalia auto dealership has a new owner.

Pond Realty Co. took ownership of property at 1180 W. National Road, where the Joseph Airport Toyota dealership is located. The seller was Joseph Realty LLC, of Cincinnati.

The dealership will continue operating as usual, said Christian Hahn, general manager of Joseph Airport.

New Mexican restaurant ‘bringing something different’ to Huber Heights

Credit: Robin McMacken Credit: Robin McMacken

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill has opened its doors in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights.

The new, family-owned Mexican restaurant is owned by Francisca Rivera and her husband, Jose Gaytan. Rivera’s daughter, Deisy, told Dayton.com customers can expect a variety of chicken typically served in Arizona, California or Texas.

“We haven’t seen any kind of this chicken here,” Rivera said.

Originally from Mexico, the family lived in Arizona for about 20 years before moving to the Dayton area due to the cost of living. They have lived in Huber Heights for about five years.

Local distillery releases first bourbon made in Dayton since prohibition

Credit: Matthew Evans Credit: Matthew Evans

A Dayton distillery is making history by releasing the first bourbon distilled, aged and bottled in the Gem City since prohibition, according to a press release.

“This is a true small-batch, one-of-a-kind, rare single barrel bourbon, said Mike LaSelle, owner of Belle of Dayton Distillery. “We are so excited to share this unique American Spirit with you.”

Detrick Fine Whiskies Single Barrel Bourbon Batch 001 was released Monday, May 1 at 1 p.m. with online sales only and was sold out in 60 seconds.

Mikesell’s sells Leo Street property, sets stage for plant auction

New Montgomery County property records show that Mikesell’s sold its former potato chip production plant on Leo Street and Stanley Avenue Friday, and it appears that plant will soon be auctioned.

A new conveyance fee statement shows the sale of property on 333 Leo St. and nearby on Stanley Avenue, sold by Mike-Sell’s Potato Chip Co.

The Dayton company ended snack food production in late January, licensing the brand to another Ohio potato chip business, Conn’s Potato Chips, of Zanesville, which started production in that city a couple of weeks later.

Sears building at former Salem Mall has shot at national historic listing

The Sears & Roebuck building at the former Salem Mall has been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

The one-story structure on 4.7 acres at 5200 Salem Ave. in Trotwood was built in 1966 and consumes about 125,000 square feet, according to registration records.

It closed in 2014 and was bought at auction by the city in 2019, records show. Sears has “undergone little modification, especially at the exterior, and maintains a moderately high degree of historic integrity,” records state.

