McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at restaurants nationwide

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day.”

Three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnuts will be delivered fresh to McDonald’s restaurants every day. They’ll be available individually, or in boxes of six, starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day – while supplies last.

To celebrate the new partnership, Krispy Kreme will give one free glazed doughnut to people from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Krispy Kreme stores. The closest store is located at 7783 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

This follows a test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas.

Krispy Kream is based in Charlotte, N.C.