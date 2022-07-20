dayton logo
Mega Millions jackpot $630M for Friday drawing

FILE - A Mega Millions playslip for those players preferring to choose the numbers they want to play is among the stacks of other lottery game playslips displayed at a Smoker Friendly store in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. State lotteries spend more than a half-billion dollars a year on pervasive marketing campaigns that deliver hopeful messages, designed to persuade people to play often, spend more and overlook the long odds of winning. But for every dollar players spend on the lottery, they will lose about 35 cents on average, according to an analysis of lottery data by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

1 hour ago

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has ballooned to an estimated $630 million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in the multi-state lottery game’s history, and is only the fifth time the jackpot has exceeded $600 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

The cash payout is nearly $360 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the past 27 drawings. Drawings are held twice weekly, at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

The record jackpot is $1.537 billion, won Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

Mega Millions has been played in Ohio since May 2002 and includes 45 member states plus the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

AmountDate
$1.537 billion10/23/2018
$1.050 billion1/22/2021
$656 million3/30/2012
$648 million2/17/2013
$630 million?

