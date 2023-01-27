Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market.
For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:
What is Megabus?
Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
What is it like to ride on a Megabus?
The double decker buses have large panoramic windows with power outlets at every seat. Every bus has wi-fi and onboard restrooms.
Riders are allowed one piece of luggage and one carry-on bag.
When is Megabus coming to Dayton?
Dayton’s service launched this week.
Where do I catch the bus in Dayton?
Megabus is partnering with Miller Transportation for a stop at 5136 Salem Ave. in Trotwood.
What cities can I travel to and from Dayton on a Megabus?
The company’s new service will connect Dayton to Columbus and Chicago.
Megabus’ website indicates Dayton-area residents also can travel to four Indiana cities: South Bend, Elkhart, Fort Wayne and Richmond.
What if you get hungry on a trip?
Riders are encouraged to bring snacks. On longer trips, (usually over five hours), buses may stop at rest areas that have access to vending machines.
How much does a Megabus trip cost?
Megabus offers city-to-city tickets for as low as $1. To get a ticket at that price, however, you many need to book well in advance.
A one-way trip to Columbus on the morning of Jan. 25 cost about $25.
A one-way trip from Dayton to Chicago would take about seven and a half hours and would cost about $90.
Credit: M. Spencer Green
Credit: M. Spencer Green