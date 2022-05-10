dayton logo
Miami Valley Hospital South to stop providing birth services

Premier Health has confirmed that it will be moving its obstetric services out of Miami Valley Hospital South by early July.

The last day of baby deliveries at the Miami Valley South campus will be on June 30, with the obstetrics unit ceasing operations no later than July 8, according to a statement.

Premier Health said the change is due to “tremendous growth” in the need for other health services at the hospital, including orthopedic and spine care, oncology and cardiology services and emergency or trauma care.

This growth created increased demand for inpatient beds, and so the health system decided to repurpose beds used for birth services. The change does not affect obstetrics offices in the Premier Physician Network housed on the hospital’s campus.

Obstetric services will continue to be provided at the Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus in Dayton.

The health network said it will guarantee positions for all affected employees, who will be able to move to similar roles with the same shifts elsewhere in Premier Health.

