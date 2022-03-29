Moe’s Southwest Grill to return to Dayton market

Moe’s Southwest Grill is planning to open a new location in Washington Twp.
The individually owned and operated franchise will be in a strip center storefront at 990 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, near the intersection of McEwen Road.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves southwestern food, including a variety of menu items from burritos to quesadillas, nachos and stacks.
The new location is scheduled to open in late summer, spokeswoman Madison Stevens told this news outlet. The township’s board of zoning appeals voted Monday to allow an outdoor dining area associated with the restaurant.
Moe’s was founded in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2000. There are 17 Moe’s locations in Ohio but none closer than Mason.
Moe’s had locations near the University of Dayton and the Fairfield Commons Mall, but those closed around 2010.
The chain has more than 700 restaurants in 40 states and is part of the Focus Brands family of brands, which includes Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli and Schlotzsky’s.
