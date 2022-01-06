Moraine will be home to Tesla’s fifth service center in Ohio

Davis confirmed the new location will have bays, in which technicians will work on vehicles and that charging stations will be installed in the center’s parking lot.

Construction permit investment value will be more than $800,000, Davis said. No specifics are available regarding the center’s opening data, he said.

Tesla has service centers in Ohio in the Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo areas.

The Dayton Daily New has reached out to the company for more information on the Moraine location.

The purchase of the building in September was followed by the purchase of more than three acres of nearby commercial land at 1925 W. Dorothy and a retail structure at 1689 W. Dorothy for $3.45 million, this news outlet previously reported.