WATCH LIVE: Ohio shares details on Vax-2-School scholarship campaign

There will be five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships. The program is being funded through federal COVID-19 relief appropriations. The scholarship winners will be announced starting the week of Oct. 11.

The scholarships can be applied to a four-year or two-year college or university, graduate school, trade school or job training. The state included residents ages 12 to 25 to account for non-traditional students, DeWine said.