More than 30 wines to be poured at Joui event Wednesday in Dayton

Guests can expect bubbles, new vintage rosé, crushable reds and everything in between at the wine show. When choosing a wine, Gay recommends drinking according to setting.

“When it’s hot outside, something with a chill and lower alcohol is refreshing and won’t weigh you down. We are often eating lighter fare and smaller portions this time of year as well, which lends itself to these types of wines,” Gay said. “Nothing sounds worse than a Cab Sauv on a patio in 90 degree weather.”

“Sparkling wine is great year around, with almost any food, any mood, and any setting,” Gay added.

Tickets are $55 and includes samples of each wine and a buffet spread of appetizers, dips and charcuteries by Chef Megan McAfee.

“Sometimes when purchasing a bottle, you have to take a leap of faith by trusting an online description or salesperson. There is really no better way than to try it before you buy it,” Gay said. “(This event) allows people to sample things that they don’t typically gravitate towards on a wine list. If you don’t like it, you can dump it and move on. There is little risk here, so you can try it all.”

The Spring Wine Show will be Gay’s first show at her wine retail shop and bar that opened about six months ago. In previous years, she has organized a number of wine shows at Tender Mercy and Sueño.

“I love seeing what people’s favorites are and what wine sells the most afterwards. Sometimes it’s a predictable favorite, sometimes it is a sleeper,” Gay said. “The last wine show that was hosted at Sueño, the overwhelming winner was an unfiltered yuzu sake. I never would have predicted that people would be requesting cases of this sake! I love it when people are able to try something new, fall in love, and take some home to enjoy later as well.”

All of the featured wines at the Spring Wine Show will be available for purchase with pick-up starting on Saturday, May 25.

MORE DETAILS

If you can’t make it to the Spring Wine Show, Joui Wine will be hosting an oyster and wine party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 26. Tickets are $28 and include a half dozen oysters and a glass of “Shucks” wine from Field Recordings Wine in California.

“This will be a great display of food and wine in a very new, fun space downtown,” Gay said. “We are excited to showcase how multifunctional our space is.”

Joui Wine is located at 117 E. Third St. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com/joui-wine-dayton.