Service restored to most after thousands lost power in Montgomery County this morning

Service has been restored to most customers after an outage left more than 3,500 households were without power this morning in Montgomery County.
As of 7:24 a.m., there were 87 AES Ohio customers without power, with 83 of those customers in Montgomery County, according to the outage map.
An hour earlier there 3,580 customers in Montgomery County without service.
It’s not clear what caused the outage, said a spokesperson from AES. Crews checked the lines, but could not find any issues. The spokesperson said service was restored to most customer as of 7:16 a.m.
