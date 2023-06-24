X

Multicultural Festival in Huber Heights today: Here’s how to go

48 minutes ago

The second annual Multicultural Festival will held be held at the Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights today from noon to 6 p.m. Parking and admission into the festival is free.

Cultural performances include the Panama Dance Group, Sayaw Filipin – OH, the Okinawan Drum & Dance Group, and the Turkish Dance Troupe, with a special performance by Dayton’s own The Luv Locz Experiment. There will be a DJ, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a kids zone.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The Eichelberger Amphitheater is at 8625 Brandt Pike.

