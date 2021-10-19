Museum Foundation, Aviation Hall of Fame to honor WASPs at Air Force Museum

The Air Force Museum Foundation and the National Aviation Hall of Fame will honor the legacy of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) November 11, 2021 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Three ticket levels are available, the foundation and the hall of fame said in a release. All include admission to a special presentation starting at 7 p.m. that evening.
The presentation will feature author Erin Miller sharing stories about her grandmother, WASP World War II pilot Elaine Danforth Harmon, and discussing her book “What Grandma Did.”
According to a description of the book, “What Grandma Did” is “a story that teaches history, leadership, and courage through intergenerational learning.”
Then filmmakers Adam and Kara White will have a screening of their film “RISE ABOVE: WASP.” A panel discussion, with a question-and-answer period, will follow.
According to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, WASP pilots flew 60 million miles in a variety of military aircraft, including fighters and B-17 and B-29 bombers. “These women ferried aircraft, cargo and personnel; tested aircraft; and towed targets throughout the 48 states, filling in gaps left by male pilots who had been sent to war,” said a May 2020 Smithsonian article.
The presentation will be held in the museum’s second building.
Event Ticket #1: Admittance to a VIP reception held from 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. in the Museum’s World War II Gallery, plus a signed copy of “What Grandma Did” and preferred seating for the special presentation for $75
Event Ticket #2: A signed copy of “What Grandma Did” and admittance to the special presentation, $30 members/$32 general admission.
Event Ticket #3: Admittance to the special presentation, $10 members/$12 general admission
Tickets are available online at afmuseum.com/livinghistory.