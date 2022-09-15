Schedule of events for the Air Force Marathon

Wright State University’s Nutter Center

Free and open to the public

Friday

Breakfast of Champions

8 to 10 a.m.

Holiday Inn Dayton-Fairborn

Health & Fitness Expo, race bib pickup

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Mobility Clinic

1 to 3 p.m. at Expo. Registration required.

Gourmet Pasta Dinner

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run

6 p.m.

Wright State University’s Setzer Pavilion (behind Nutter Center)

5K hosted by Wright State University

Opening ceremony, 6:15 p.m.

Race start, 6:30 p.m.

Overall awards presentation, 7:15 p.m.

Wright State University’s Setzer Pavilion (behind Nutter Center)

SATURDAY

All races start at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

There will be no bib pickup on race day

Runner entry gates open at 4 a.m.

No runner drop-off at the museum

All three parking gates will be entry only until 7:30 a.m.

Food and beer will be available for purchase

10K, 3-person relay, wheelchair race, half and full marathon

10K opening ceremony, 6:20 a.m.

10K race start, 6:30 a.m.

Finish Line Festival, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Spectators welcome.

Half and full marathon opening ceremony, 7:15 a.m.

Wheeled race start, 7:25 a.m.

Half and full start, 7:30 a.m.

3-person relay start, 7:30 a.m. on marathon course with two relay exchanges

10K awards presentation, 9 a.m.

Half-marathon awards presentation, 10 a.m.

Full marathon awards presentation, 11 a.m.

“After Party at The Greene” in Beavercreek

5 to 9 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Event to feature parachute team, 2023 aircraft reveal, Air Force Band of Flight