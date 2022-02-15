National Museum of US Air Force to host touring da Vinci machine exhibit

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a new special exhibit featuring a hands-on display of full-size replicas of Leonardo da Vinci’s inventions from Feb. 21 to May 8.
The exhibit, titled “Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion” and built in Florence, Italy, is a touring exhibit by Evergreen Exhibits.
It contains 40 actual-size working machines, such as a revolving crane, an armored tank, a robot and four flying machines, according to the museum in a release.
Each machine was designed by modern scientists and artisans using craftsmanship that da Vinci would have used, the release said.
