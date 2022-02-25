Nearly 400 cited for speed in Ohio during I-75 traffic enforcement project

Nearly 400 motorists were cited for speeding during a traffic enforcement project on Interstate 75 last weekend.
Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 444 citations for speed, safety belts and OVI from Feb. 18 through Feb. 20. There were 396 drivers cited for speed, 37 for safety belts and 11 charged with OVI, according to OSHP.
The traffic blitz was part of the 6-State Trooper Project, which aims at partnering law enforcement in multiple states to provide support in highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.
The Kentucky and Michigan state police departments also participated in the project last weekend.
In Kentucky, 543 people were cited for speed, 87 for safety belt violations and six for OVI, according to OSHP. Michigan officers issued 526 citations for speed, 14 for safety belts and 46 for OVI.
