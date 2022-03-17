Hamburger icon
New area vintage record store opens: ‘A passion that got out of hand’

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles.

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO

Local News
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

While many people access their music via computer, satellite radio, tablet or smartphone, there’s a new store in Franklin that features vintage vinyl records.

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened its doors in mid-January at 351 S. Main St. and features vintage vinyl albums, CDs and 45s in nearly every music genre, said co-owner Traci Huff.

She and her husband David have been in the business for more than 20 years and previously leased space at the Flea Market on Conover Drive in Franklin and at the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon.

ExploreFranklin works to reimagine downtown, riverfront core area

“Record collecting is a passion for my husband,” Traci Huff said. “It was his passion that got out of hand.”

The couple met while students at Franklin High School. David was a member of the class of 1986, and Traci was a member of the class of 1988. They married after high school and soon, David’s record collecting passion became a business on the side as they continue to work their regular jobs. She said they started buying things to sell for extra income.

“We wanted to open a store in our hometown but if the store doesn’t work out, we can go back to what we did before,” she said. “You have to take a chance and so far, business has been good... Our following has followed us here.”

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO

DoublePlay Records & Retro opened in January at 351 S. Main St. The new store is the next stage of their business that previously operated at the Franklin Flea Market and the Peddlers Mall in Lebanon. The store features vintage vinyl records and various collectibles. CONTRIBUTED/DOUBLEPLAY RECORDS & RETRO

Traci Huff said about 90% of the records they sell are vintage classic rock, hard rock, Elvis Presley, the Beatles, and country music. She also said they have some albums produced by more recent artists.

“A lot of younger people prefer vinyl records and older people prefer listening to albums,” she said. “Many people are buying small ‘suitcase’ turn tables to listen to music.”

Some of the more popular albums purchased are from The Beatles, Van Halen, and Fleetwood Mac, she said.

The store, which buys and sells records, also features retro gifts and various vintage items such as Hot Wheels, glassware, dolls, and antique bottles. She said records are 80% of the inventory, and the remaining 20% are the collectible items.

“Everyone collects something,” she said.

Traci Huff said the store does not sell turntables or replacement needles or other equipment.

Franklin City Manager Jonathan Westendorf is excited to have the new record store on South Main Street in the middle of the proposed downtown revitalization that is in the planning stages. And he added that both of his daughters had record players.

“When I look at downtown revitalization that became successful, the hallmarks include a record store as well as a distillery or a brewery,” he said. “These are benchmarks of a successful downtown revitalization -- creating a destination place.”

