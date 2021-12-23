New coffee café to open in former bank in Warren County

Caption A Springboro couple are the new franchisees of a Biggby Coffee location that will open in late January at 750 Gardner Road. Scott and Molli Bunch are the owners of the franchised café and are renovating the former Park National Bank branch located across Ohio 741 from Dorothy Lane Market. CONTRIBUTED Caption A Springboro couple are the new franchisees of a Biggby Coffee location that will open in late January at 750 Gardner Road. Scott and Molli Bunch are the owners of the franchised café and are renovating the former Park National Bank branch located across Ohio 741 from Dorothy Lane Market. CONTRIBUTED

“The biggest thing we noticed when we were researching the brand is how friendly the Biggby atmosphere was,” said Scott Bunch. “It’s not a transactional relationship like you see in some big, corporately owned cafés. Biggby makes you feel welcome.”

The new location will have a wide assortment of lattes, organic teas, smoothies, nitro cold brew, traditional coffee options and grab-and-go food options. This will include breakfast sandwiches, muffins, donut holes, vegan options and more.

The Bunches will be involved in local activities supporting Springboro. On opening day, the couple intend to donate $1 from each cup sold to The Pantry Foodbank, which serves Springboro, Franklin, and Carlisle. The couple also intends to actively support the U.S. military with a buy-one, give-one event.

“Our service members and veterans are close to my heart. So, during opening week we will have a day that we will send a cup of coffee to a deployed military member for every cup sold. These two giving events are just the beginning,” said Scott Bunch.

The Biggby location now hiring and is expected to hire 20-25 baristas. People interested in working at the location can fill out an application at www.biggby.com.

Biggby Coffee, based in East Lansing, Mich., started with a single store in 1995 and now has 270 cafes in multiple states in the east, south and midwest.