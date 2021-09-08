New coffee shop, bistro to open in the Dayton Arcade

A new coffee shop and bistro is opening next week in the Dayton Arcade.
Startup Grounds will operate inside The Hub, which is the Arcade’s anchor tenant. It will be operated by Rich Taste Catering, working with The Hub and the University of Dayton’s student-run Flyer Enterprises, with support from the Greater West Dayton Incubator.
University of Dayton announced that the new bistro will open Sept. 16 and feature food from local underrepresented, minority-owned and woman-owned vendors.
“Our mission is to highlight these entrepreneurs and allow people to grow their businesses and get to that next level,” said Clarece Richardson, co-owner with Gerald Richardson of Rich Taste Catering.
Startup Grounds will be open to the public at the South Main Street entrance to The Hub, and sell fresh sandwiches, salads and other items prepared by Rich Taste; cookies from The Cookieologist; vegan chocolate chip cookies from Bless Me Sweets; cupcakes from Twist Cupcakery; coffee from NameSake Coffee; seasoning blends, including a special seasoning for coffee drinks served at the bistro, from Simply Savory by Rachel; and more.
When announcing the new shop, Richardson said her goal is to use her experience to help underrepresented entrepreneurs who have a product ready for wholesale gain exposure and placements in grocery stores or coffee shops.
UD students through Flyer Enterprises will get real world business experience by working with the shop.
Startup Grounds will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.