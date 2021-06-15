Centerville sets entertainment district hearing on plan to aid businesses

A public hearing on a proposed 113-acre entertainment district in the city is set for next month and a vote on the issue is expected by mid-August.
Centerville City Council Monday night approved a measure on local businessman Patrick Beckel’s application for the district and set a hearing for July 12.
The city has outlined investment estimates topping $50.4 million, meeting one of the two state requirements for the district’s designation.
Ohio also requires the municipality where the district would be located to have at least 20,000 in population, a threshold Centerville meets, according to U.S. Census data.
A city council vote is needed by Aug. 14, Centerville records show, on the plan that aims to attract more business to the town’s historic center by increasing the number of liquor permits in an area that is part of the city’s estimated $10 million Uptown improvement project.
The proposed entertainment district spans about six blocks on Ohio 48, or Main Street, and about five blocks on Franklin Street, records show.
The designation would aid city business development strategies that call for “higher end bar with music, brewpub … (and) unique restaurants,” the application states.
The proposed district “would mirror the existing 113-acre Architectural Preservation District” and its approval would provide access to 15 new liquor permits, Centerville records show.
Currently, the city has fewer than five in that area, Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith has said.