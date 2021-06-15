Centerville sets entertainment district hearing on plan to aid businesses

The proposed entertainment district spans about six blocks on Ohio 48, or Main Street, and about five blocks on Franklin Street, records show.

The designation would aid city business development strategies that call for “higher end bar with music, brewpub … (and) unique restaurants,” the application states.

The proposed district “would mirror the existing 113-acre Architectural Preservation District” and its approval would provide access to 15 new liquor permits, Centerville records show.

Currently, the city has fewer than five in that area, Centerville Development Director Michael Norton-Smith has said.