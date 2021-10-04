Dayton changes plan, will pay for COVID tests for unvaccinated workers, union says

The city of Dayton has reversed course and now plans to pay for weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, according to the president of the city’s largest union.
Dayton officials originally said city employees who were not vaccinated by Sept. 20 would have to undergo weekly coronavirus testing on their own time and on their own dime.
But the city now plans to administer rapid testing on site at city facilities at no cost to employees, said Ann Sulfridge, president FSCME Local 101 Dayton Public Service Union.
Dayton city commissioners are expected to vote this week on whether to spend about $359,275 on over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.
The tests would be paid for using some of the city’s federal coronavirus relief funding.
Sulfridge said it would have been unreasonable to expect employees to cover the cost of weekly testing, which she says could run as much as $75 per week, or $300 per month.
“For my folks that’s groceries,” she said. “I’m happy they’re not going to charge my members — they can’t afford $300 per month and to use their own time to do it.”
Weekly testing is expected to begin in early November, Sulfridge said.
Dayton’s police and fire unions opposed the city’s proposed policy.
They claimed it violated their collective bargaining agreements by changing work conditions.
City Manager Shelley Dickstein previously said the city has an obligation to maintain a safe work environment.