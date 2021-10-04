Dayton changes plan, will pay for COVID tests for unvaccinated workers, union says

Dayton city commissioners are expected to vote this week on whether to spend about $359,275 on over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

The tests would be paid for using some of the city’s federal coronavirus relief funding.

Sulfridge said it would have been unreasonable to expect employees to cover the cost of weekly testing, which she says could run as much as $75 per week, or $300 per month.

“For my folks that’s groceries,” she said. “I’m happy they’re not going to charge my members — they can’t afford $300 per month and to use their own time to do it.”

Weekly testing is expected to begin in early November, Sulfridge said.

Dayton’s police and fire unions opposed the city’s proposed policy.

Caption The City of Dayton is requiring all people who enter city owned buildings to wear a masks because of COVID-19. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

They claimed it violated their collective bargaining agreements by changing work conditions.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein previously said the city has an obligation to maintain a safe work environment.