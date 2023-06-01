NEW DETAILS: Fire-ravaged historic Dayton Traxler mansion sells at second auction

An historic West Dayton mansion ravaged by fire this spring has been sold.
The Louis Traxler Mansion was bought for $41,000 on Thursday at a sheriff’s auction, the second such event held since the April 23 fire, according to Montgomery County records.
Dayton fire officials said the blaze made the Yale Avenue structure built in 1912 — and listed on the National Register of Historic Places — likely a total loss, but are still investigating its cause, a spokesman said this week.
The minimum required bid was $38,439.11, the total of taxes owed and court costs, according to the county treasurer’s office.
County tax delinquency supervisor Jennifer Connelly said about $36,771 is owed in taxes and delinquencies on the property that for years had been owned by William Moore and Doris Moore, county real estate records show.
Dayton fire officials responded to site around 3 a.m. April 23 after it was fully engulfed. An investigation into the cause is ongoing, Dayton Fire Department Capt. Brad French said this week.
