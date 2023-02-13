X
NEW DETAILS: Fraze adds more concerts, entertainment for 2023 Kettering season

Local News
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

The Fraze Pavilion has added several musical acts and events for the upcoming season in Kettering.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, the Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, and We The Kingdom are among a handful of additions to the lineup at the city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue.

Last month the Fraze announced concerts featuring Nelly, Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, the Happy Together Tour and The Menus. The Nelly performance is sold out.

Dates and times for the new additions include:

•Lt. Dan’s New Legs, 8 p.m. July 7, $5 concert series.

•Thorogood, 8 p.m., July 15, tickets $40-$65.

•We The Kingdom, 7:30 p.m. July 24, tickets $35 to $48.50.

•Art on the Commons, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 13. Free.

•Get the Led Out, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, tickets $26-$30.

•EcoFEST, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 16. Free.

Tickets for paying events go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and prices increase $5 on the day of the show. There is a limit of four tickets each on the first day of sale.

For more information, visit www.fraze.com.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

