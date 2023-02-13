NEW DETAILS: Fraze adds more concerts, entertainment for 2023 Kettering season

The Fraze Pavilion has added several musical acts and events for the upcoming season in Kettering.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers, the Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, and We The Kingdom are among a handful of additions to the lineup at the city of Kettering-owned 4,300-seat outdoor venue.
Last month the Fraze announced concerts featuring Nelly, Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, the Happy Together Tour and The Menus. The Nelly performance is sold out.
Dates and times for the new additions include:
•Lt. Dan’s New Legs, 8 p.m. July 7, $5 concert series.
•Thorogood, 8 p.m., July 15, tickets $40-$65.
•We The Kingdom, 7:30 p.m. July 24, tickets $35 to $48.50.
•Art on the Commons, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 13. Free.
•Get the Led Out, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16, tickets $26-$30.
•EcoFEST, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 16. Free.
Tickets for paying events go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and prices increase $5 on the day of the show. There is a limit of four tickets each on the first day of sale.
For more information, visit www.fraze.com.
