New details: Head-turning home in Oregon District sells for $875K

The colorful, head-turning home at 368 S. Patterson Blvd, in the Oregon District, recently sold, local property records show.

Nickole Casey sold the home to Ryan J. Hausfeld for $875,000, according to Montgomery County auditor’s records.

Casey paid $359,900 for the home in September 2020, according to records.

For the most recent sale, records gave an Oct. 3 sale date.

The two-story home, with 3,664 square feet of living space, was first built in 1890.

On the market originally for $950,000, the home had been remodeled with colorful and modern accents throughout, according to marketing materials.

The house combined architectural styles, including Victorian, Art Deco and Mid-Century Modern.