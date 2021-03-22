NEW DETAILS: Kettering’s Fraze reopening plans call for $3.8M in spending

KETTERING – Measures that call for about $3.8 million in spending to open the Fraze Pavilion this year are being considering this week.
Kettering City Council is set to vote on several resolutions to reopen the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor entertainment venue, including one item that includes $2.9 million for entertainment contracts for the 2021 season, records show.
Kettering is targeting a July 1 Fraze reopening with officials encouraged by a growing coronavirus vaccine availability and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s easing restrictions for outdoor venues.
The city is recruiting for season jobs and seven Fraze-related resolutions are set to be addressed by Kettering council Tuesday night. They cover a variety of issues, ranging from paying for music licensing fees, advertising, and rental of lighting, music and sound equipment, according to city records.
The 2020 Fraze season was canceled, as were other popular Kettering summer activities due to the coronavirus.
DeWine earlier this month amended an order to allow outdoor entertainment venues to admit up to 30% of their fixed, seated capacity.
He also said all COVID-19 health orders will be lifted when Ohio’s cases drop to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. Just prior to his announcement, the state’s ratio had dipped to 179 per 100,000 population, about 550 fewer than it was in early December.