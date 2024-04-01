New Dorothy Lane Market in Warren County moving forward as walls go up

Explore Dorothy Lane Market breaks ground on Mason location

“We are on track for our goal of an opening in the 2025 calendar year,” Kuhn said. “We’ll be announcing hiring fair dates in the first quarter of 2025.”

The famed Dayton-based grocer is known for its quality food offerings and shopping experience. Dorothy Lane Market is a culinary destination that features specialty groceries and is known for many signature foods, such as the famous Killer Brownie.

DLM Mason will be the grocer’s largest location. The space will encompass an approximately 50,000-square-foot main level and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine, which will include an on-site Culinary Center. As a frame of reference, the Springboro location, which opened in 2002, is about 40,000 square feet. DLM officials said between 250 and 300 associates will be employed at the Mason location.

In 2021, Calvin Mayne, Dorothy Lane Market president and third generation member of the ownership family, explained why the company chose to expand in Mason.

“We have many current customers who come to visit us from the Mason and greater Cincinnati area already, so in many ways it just made sense. We have found a very nice location where we can build a beautiful store that we think can serve the greater Cincinnati area very well. We were attracted by a community that was very embracing, welcoming, and made us feel at home.”

Dorothy Lane Market, which has three locations in Oakwood, Washington Twp. and Springboro, was founded in 1948 by the Mayne family and continues to be locally owned and operated by the family.

Cintech was selected as the general contractor for the Mason location in early October, after store design plans were finalized by the grocer.

The Mosaic development will feature five lakes, a waterfront boardwalk and walking paths with a central green connecting DLM, restaurants and retail shops to a boutique hotel and residential lifestyle community (up to 120 residences) on the site as well as nearby neighborhoods. The golf course that was previously there closed in 2007.

Dorothy Lane Market timeline

1948: Dorothy Lane Market founded as a fruit stand at the corner of Far Hills and Dorothy Lane.

1953: DLM expands when it relocates to where the Oakwood location currently stands.

1991: DLM opens the Washington Square location (Washington Twp./Centerville).

2002: DLM Springboro opens.

2021: Announcement of new DLM store in Mason as part of a $150 million mixed-use development at Mason-Montgomery and Western Row roads.

2023: Ground breaking ceremony held Nov. 9 for new Mason location.

SOURCE: Dorothy Lane Market