New Kettering pizza restaurant opening 2nd Dayton-area spot today

The site at 4015 Far Hills Ave. will open at 4 p.m. Gionino’s second Dayton-area location had been scheduled to open earlier this month, but received final approval from Kettering on Friday, according to Tony Clark, Dayton-area franchise owner.

Its regular hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but may differ, according to its website.