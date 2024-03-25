New pizzeria to open in former location of Carmen’s Deli in downtown Dayton

Troni’s Pizza and Pasta is coming soon to the lobby of the Stratacache Tower on North Main Street in downtown Dayton.

Owner Beto Troni described the establishment as a New York, Florida-style pizzeria catered to those on the go. There will be a large display window featuring a variety of 20-inch pies and each will be hand-tossed with thin crust. Troni also plans to offer chicken parmesan rolls, stromboli, sandwiches, wings and baked pastas.

Troni is the son of the late Jimmy Troni, who owned Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen in Kettering and Deroma Italian Restaurant in Huber Heights. After his father died in 2015, he returned to Florida where he grew up. He came back to the Dayton area in October 2023 and worked at his aunt and uncle’s restaurant — Demnika’s Italiano in Kettering.

“Now I’m just ready to move on my own,” Troni said. “It’s time.”

Troni said he wanted to open a pizzeria in order to provide customers the option to walk-in and buy a slice rather than a whole pie. He also thought the former location of Carmen’s Deli & Bistro was a great opportunity for serving those working and living in downtown Dayton.

Troni, 28, started learning the ropes of making pizza when he was around 7 years old and became a “full-time pizza man” by the time he was 10. His dad, who was taught by Italians in New York, had owned several pizza shops in Florida before coming to Dayton.

This is not the first time Troni has opened and operated his own pizzeria. At age 22, he opened Troni’s Pizza in Delray Beach, Florida. The pizzeria is now owned by his brother.

“It’s what I’m known for,” Troni said. “It’s what I love doing.”

Troni’s Pizza and Pasta is expected to open in May. The establishment will offer a catering menu as well.

