New restaurant now open at The Greene serving American Bistro food

There is street parking as well as a full parking lot nearby.

The Jaqua family also owns a catering and events business, but the restaurant is an independent family venture from the catering business, Bill Jaqua said. Jaqua’s has done catering for corporate events and weddings from Cincinnati to Columbus since the 1980s and the family has been in the hospitality business since the 1960s. Bill Jaqua said he also hopes to do some catering from the restaurant’s kitchen when it is open. Jaqua’s also rents catering equipment and tents.

The business hopes to expand its Dayton-area market with the new restaurant at The Greene.

A new American bistro restaurant opened at The Greene called Jaquas. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

Bill Jaqua said they had been looking to lease a space for a restaurant for about a year when the space at The Greene became available. He and his family have served the Dayton-area for a long time and are looking forward to serving people at The Greene.

“This whole thing was inspired by the challenge of it,” Jaqua said. “We’re really good at food service and we have a lot to bring to the table. This was the perfect time for us to get into the restaurant business.”