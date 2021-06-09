New restaurant now open at The Greene serving American Bistro food

A new restaurant featuring stone-fired pizzas made from scratch and gourmet sandwiches is now open at The Greene Town Center.
Jaqua’s is located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214 at The Greene, near Choe’s Asian Gourmet restaurant and across the street from Von Maur. The restaurant had a “soft opening” on Wednesday, but will officially open this weekend.
Jaqua’s at The Greene will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends and until 9 p.m. on weekdays.
Jaqua’s is a family business, said restaurant manager Bill Jaqua. The restaurant will feature upscale American bistro food all made from scratch, Jaqua said.
Chefs Patrick Pingault and Aaron Jackson said the restaurant will have a Sunday brunch featuring pancakes, waffles and omelets made ready to order. The menu the rest of the week has a little bit of everything, from mac-n-cheese bowls to flat breads to boozy milkshakes. Pingault and Jackson recommended the barramundi or chicken saltimbocca dishes.
There is street parking as well as a full parking lot nearby.
The Jaqua family also owns a catering and events business, but the restaurant is an independent family venture from the catering business, Bill Jaqua said. Jaqua’s has done catering for corporate events and weddings from Cincinnati to Columbus since the 1980s and the family has been in the hospitality business since the 1960s. Bill Jaqua said he also hopes to do some catering from the restaurant’s kitchen when it is open. Jaqua’s also rents catering equipment and tents.
The business hopes to expand its Dayton-area market with the new restaurant at The Greene.
Bill Jaqua said they had been looking to lease a space for a restaurant for about a year when the space at The Greene became available. He and his family have served the Dayton-area for a long time and are looking forward to serving people at The Greene.
“This whole thing was inspired by the challenge of it,” Jaqua said. “We’re really good at food service and we have a lot to bring to the table. This was the perfect time for us to get into the restaurant business.”