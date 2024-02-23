New Beavercreek restaurant offers sushi, hibachi buffet

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can start by choosing ingredients such as vegetables and meats to build their own hibachi bowl. While the chef cooks the dish, customers may get items from the sushi bar and hot bar.

The sushi bar includes many different types of rolls including a fried spicy salmon roll, fried chicken roll, California roll, spicy tuna roll, dragon roll, and avocado roll. The hot bar includes spring rolls, crab ragoon and other fried foods, in addition to gyoza, honey chicken, General Tso chicken, BBQ beef, stuffed mushrooms and much more.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After customers finish their main courses, Tokyo Grill offers a dessert bar with jello, fruits, pudding, coffee cake and mousse.

The restaurant is located in the space that previously housed Bravo.

“We love this mall location as the space is larger, more elegant and suits our style and clientele,” said Xiajle Zavon, Tokyo Grill & Sushi Marketing.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

With the larger space, the restaurant was able to add more seafood to its hot bar.

Owner Tony Huang confirmed Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet opened Feb. 18. The restaurant offers a lunch and dinner buffet Monday through Saturday. The lunch buffet varies from $7.99 for children ages 3 to 6 to $21.99 for adults. The dinner buffet varies from $10.99 for children ages 3 to 6 to $31.99 for adults. On Sundays and holidays, the restaurant offers an all-day dinner buffet.