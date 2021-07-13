Sandwich shop opening new Springboro location with a fundraiser

Springboro will have a new place to eat as Jersey Mike’s Subs will open Wednesday for business.
The restaurant, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at the new Wright Station at 24 W. Central Ave., and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Franchise owner Ted Tolliver will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday through Aug. 18 to support the Clearcreek Youth Soccer Association. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to the Clearcreek Youth Soccer Association in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“I opened my first Jersey Mike’s in 2009, in Centerville and currently own 5 other locations including the Beavercreek and Washington Township locations,” Tolliver said. “My team and I are thrilled to open this new store in Springboro. We are excited to raise funds for the Clearcreek Youth Soccer Association during our grand opening week.”
Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956.