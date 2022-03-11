New Springboro coffee shop promises a unique experience

She said the coffee house will have places to study or work and will have Wi-Fi access as well as charging stations.

While there are some coffee houses with roasters in the Dayton area, she said the 36-seat restaurant will “feature the best of the best from Ohio” including handmade chocolates. Melton said they are planning to work with some local bakeries for pastries to be paired with their fresh coffee blends, and added she’s excited that their coffee roaster will be American made.

“We’ll feature classics and eclectic chocolate products,” she said.

She said they found the building after a relative of a team member suggested taking a look at Springboro for a location as they looked at other places to start the business. Melton said Springboro is also very loyal to local businesses.

“We like the proximity to the bike trail and we liked the building’s garage door,” Melton said. “This will be a unique space.”

Since acquiring the building, its exterior has been painted, new awnings have been installed along with a new glass garage door. The property also has plenty of space where food trucks could possibly operate.

“We expect to be open during the first week in May,” Melton said.