New Thai restaurant opens in Dayton near Huber Heights border

Credit: Natalie Jones

1 hour ago
Time4Thai is conducting a grand opening today, April 18, in the former space of Time4Noodle in the Cloud Park Plaza off of Brandt Pike.

The new restaurant has been operating under a soft opening since April 5. To celebrate the grand opening, every table that dines in today will receive a free sleeping banana dessert.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Windy Nawa, the former owner of Time4Noodle, closed her restaurant at the end of March after working long hours in the restaurant industry for 14 years. She said she was tired and it was time to sell.

Somthob Junpan and his wife, Wachiraporn Pooeuhan, are originally from Thailand and wanted to open their own restaurant after many years of experience making Thai food. Time4Thai will offer more Thai food than the previous restaurant.

Recommend dishes include the Avocado Rolls, Summer Rolls, T4 Appetizer Combo featuring spring rolls, money bags, crispy crab cheese, pot stickers and shrimp blankets, Som Tum (papaya salad), Beef Salad, Tom Kha Soup, Beef Noodle Soup, Green Curry, Pad Thai , Pad See Ew, Crab Fried Rice, Basil Salmon Delight, Orange Chicken, Spicy Bamboo, Eggplant Delight or the Sweet Rice with Mango.

Credit: Natalie Jones

The new owners are bringing their own family recipes to the restaurant. They confirmed Time4Thai is not a chain, but there are a few other restaurants with the same name.

Pooeuhan is bringing a unique set of skills to the restaurant. She has experience carving fruits and vegetables.

Time4Thai, located at 4622 Brandt Pike in Dayton, is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner Monday through Friday and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Customers can dine-in, carryout, call-ahead or online order. They also offer delivery through DoorDash.

For more information, visit time4thaidayton.com or call 937-259-8731.

