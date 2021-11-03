dayton logo
Nov. 2021 election: What to know about Dayton leaders, local school boards and more

Vote today Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Vote today Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Daniel Susco
2 hours ago

In Tuesday’s elections, voters in Dayton chose a new mayor, while voters across the area decided school board members and two key tax issues.

Below are some of the top races and issues in the greater Dayton area.

Beavercreek school board

From an initial set of five candidates, two incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Beavercreek school board, according to unofficial final results.

Centerville school board

After a hotly-disputed race, all three incumbents were reelected to the Centerville school board, according to final but unofficial results.

Dayton city commission

Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild both won seats on the Dayton city commission, beating two other candidates that were endorsed by the Montgomery County Democratic Party.

Greene County jail levy

According to unofficial final voting results, Greene County voters rejected a 0.25% sales tax to fund the construction of a combined jail and sheriff’s office.

Montgomery County human services levy

By an overwhelming margin, Montgomery County voters renewed the human services levy, paying for more than 35 nonprofits and services for several groups, according to final unofficial results.

Springboro school board

All three incumbents were reelected to the Springboro school board, according to final unofficial voting results.

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

