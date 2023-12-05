Oakwood suspends work on Ohio 48 roundabout proposal

The city applied to the Ohio Department of Transportation earlier this year for funding for a possible roundabout at the Far Hills Avenue intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Thruston Boulevard, also known as Five Points.

While Oakwood Mayor Bill Duncan said the application was seen as “favorable” by ODOT, he asked council to “suspend work on the project at this time.”

Credit: STAFF Credit: STAFF

The proposal in June and July was the focus of a series of open houses attracting both positive and negative comments.

No specific cost estimates for a roundabout have been cited by Oakwood officials or in city records.

The intersection is on a hill and carries heavy traffic on Ohio 48 between Dayton and multiple south suburbs, the nearest being Kettering. Thruston and Oakwood Avenue intersect with the state route diagonally at the same spot, giving the intersection six spokes.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

While the proposed change is called a roundabout, the design released by the city is more peanut- or dumbbell-shaped than round.

The roundabout proposal stemmed from a study aimed at long-term traffic solutions on the state route.

Officials said a key reason for the roundabout proposal is safety concerns.

The intersection’s signals are about 28 years old and will reach their useful end in five to 10 years, according to the city.