October business news in Dayton: New anchor at Town & Country, Carmel’s restaurant, Jaffe Jewelers and more

Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area.

‘Time to go’: Carmel’s restaurant to close; owner says new business coming to site

A longtime popular Dayton restaurant closed this month after more than 40 years.

The last day of operation for Carmel’s Southwest Bar & Grill at 1025 Shroyer Road — near the Kettering and Oakwood borders — was Oct. 22, owner Bob Byers said.

Byers, 68, said he is retiring and selling the business, which specializes in Mexican-themed food, after 17 years. A local group, which Byers declined to identify, approached him about the property.

READ THE FULL STORY

Sheetz aims for Kettering store on Dorothy Lane site owned by Kettering Health

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Land owned by Kettering’s largest employer is the focus of a proposal by Sheetz to build a new store in Montgomery County’s most populated suburb.

County records show property at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane is owned by Kettering Medical Center, now known as Kettering Health.

A land use change is being sought for the vacant site where Sheetz wants to expand its business in the Dayton area, city records state.

READ THE FULL STORY

Golden Nugget site in Kettering sold to Winsupply; new restaurant coming

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Winsupply Inc. has bought the shuttered Golden Nugget Pancake House site in Kettering, the business announced Friday.

The Moraine-based company said it has completed the purchase of the property at 2932 S. Dixie Drive, which has been closed since the COVID pandemic hit in March 2020.

Winsupply’s Vice President of Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel Bill Tolliver confirmed that sale of the property took place Friday. He declined to disclose the amount of the sale.

READ THE FULL STORY

Macy’s coming to a strip mall near you: Retailer to open 30 scaled-down locations nationwide

Macy’s is accelerating the expansion of its small-format stores as it looks to cater to shoppers seeking more convenient locations.

The department store said Tuesday that it aims to add up to 30 new small format locations through the fall of 2025, bringing the total number of such stores to roughly 42. The next round of expansion starts in fall 2024.

The strategy builds on Macy’s plans, announced in August, to add four small stores in the West and Northeast in the coming weeks. The original eight small-format stores are called Market by Macy’s, but the company said in August that new, smaller stores would just be called Macy’s.

READ THE FULL STORY

New anchor business opens at Kettering’s Town & Country

Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF Credit: JEREMY KELLEY/STAFF

A new anchor tenant opened at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

Ross Dress for Less — a national clothing and home decor retailer with two other Dayton-area locations — held its grand opening in early October.

The Dayton Daily News first reported in February that Ross had plans to move into the site formerly occupied by Stein Mart near Far Hills Avenue.

Stein Mart opened at Town & Country in 1992 and consumed 34,000 square feet. The retailer left the shopping center at Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue after it announced in 2020 that it was closing nearly 300 stores.

READ THE FULL STORY

Oakwood business with long Dayton and Kettering ties sold to local jewelers

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Jaffe Jewelers, a mainstay in the Dayton area for more than 40 years, has new ownership that plans to continue to run the Oakwood business in much the same way as Larry Jaffe.

The 77-year-old Jaffe said he has sold the operation to three Dayton natives and longtime jewelers. Military veteran Jim Grant said he, his wife Tisha and Stephan Miles are keeping the same name for the 2419 Far Hills Ave. business that was formerly located in Dayton and Kettering.

“It’s a legacy store and story,” Grant, who lived in Dayton before graduating from Trotwood-Madison High School and later served in the U.S. Army.

READ THE FULL STORY

Garage that offers low-cost car repairs to those in need opens in Beavercreek

Impact Garage, a nonprofit that offers free or reduced-cost car repairs for those in need, has opened its doors in Beavercreek.

The organization, located at 4100 Industrial Lane in Beavercreek, near the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Patterson Road, aims to relieve the financial burden on low-income families in Dayton by providing reduced-cost car repairs and free pre-purchase inspections for qualifying customers.

Owner and founder Terri Fleck was inspired by her father, who was a lifelong automotive mechanic, and her work as a social worker, in which she consistently saw clients with issues fixing their cars or otherwise getting reliable transportation.

READ THE FULL STORY

Lawn care company expanding with new $8M Dayton area facility

A fast-growing lawn care company is planning to grow its presence in the region by opening a new Dayton area location.

Construction started Monday on a new, $8 million facility for lawn care company Oasis Turf & Tree at 9600 Oasis Way, co-owner Angela Reindl told this news outlet. The new facility will be on a 16-acre site on the east side of Byers Road, south of Benner Road and north of Old Byers Road, according to plans approved by the Miami Twp. Zoning Commission.

The 30,786-square-foot facility will include about 8,000 square feet of corporate offices, with the remainder dedicated to warehouse and indoor parking for Oasis vehicles, Reindl said. The main entrance will face Interstate 75.

READ THE FULL STORY

Xenia Towne Square renamed Market District; Dillin to begin renovation this year

Springboro-based developer Dillin, LLC has renamed Xenia Towne Square as the Xenia Market District, starting a $125 million plan to turn the property in the heart of the city from a largely vacant shopping strip into a plaza with dedicated spots for restaurants, shops, retail, and residential housing.

The company said Friday that it finalized the previously announced purchase of the first 2.3-acre parcel, which includes Acapulco restaurant, Comfort Dental and Barr’s Pharmacy. Those tenants of the 35,000-square foot building all plan to continue leasing with Dillin, according to the developer.

Dillin plans $2.5 million worth of improvements to the building facade and mechanical units, plus tenant improvements and other necessary upgrades to the building and the site.

READ THE FULL STORY

Former Salem Consumer Square shopping center site going up for auction

TROTWOOD — The site of the former Salem Consumer Square shopping center in Trotwood will be up for auction in the next month.

Located on Salem Avenue, south of Olive Road and west of Salem Bend Drive, the 30-acre site is currently owned by Moonbeam Capital, a Las Vegas-based leasing and management company, according to City Manager Quincy Pope.

The online auction for the 275,000-square-foot retail strip will begin Nov. 13, with a starting bid of $800,000. The auction will close Nov. 15.

READ THE FULL STORY