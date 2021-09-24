dayton logo
X

ODNR: Peak fall colors to come mid-to-late October

The fall leaves, backlit by the afternoon sun, glow red and yellow while a man in the background tries the fishing at Old Reid Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
The fall leaves, backlit by the afternoon sun, glow red and yellow while a man in the background tries the fishing at Old Reid Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News
By Daniel Susco
46 minutes ago

Peak season for seeing colorful fall leaves will come in mid-to-late October, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ExploreUnbe-leaf-able fall hikes in Miami Valley to catch a glimpse of the changing leaves

“It is still early in the season, but northern Ohio can expect to see some changes by the end of the month,” ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott said. He added to keep an eye out for Ohio buckeyes, which are usually the first leaves to change color.

The ODNR said that forecasting how long fall color will last and how intense it will be involves several variables, such as sunlight, temperature, wind and rainfall.

ExploreLast blast of summer: 8 fun options across the Miami Valley

The department provides a fall color forecast on its website, including weekly updates.

In Other News
1
Mum festival returns with a wickedly fun theme
2
More than 7,000 daily COVID cases in Ohio for first time since Friday
3
Link Dayton bike-share adds new stations
4
DeWine announces Vax-2-School scholarship program for Ohioans ages...
5
Rain totals: How much did your community get?
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top