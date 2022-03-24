Ohio reports small increase in weekly COVID cases; deaths, hospitalizations decline

Statewide, hospitalizations have decreased by 92% in the last 60 days. During that same time period, the number of ICU patients with COVID decreased by 94% in Ohio.

There were 67 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s ICUs Thursday, including 18 in southwest Ohio. West central Ohio did not have any COVID patients in the ICU, according to OHA.

In the last week, there were 18 people admitted to ICUs in Ohio with COVID, according to ODH. It’s fewer than half the 50 ICU admissions recorded in the previous week.

Over the past three weeks, the state is averaging 38 ICU admissions a week.

Ohio added 185 coronavirus deaths in the past week, bringing its total to 37,793, according to the state health department. The state is averaging 324 deaths a week in the past three weeks.

This is the state’s second COVID update since moving to a weekly system instead of a daily one.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff noted that while he can’t predict if the Ohio will stick with weekly updates for the rest of the pandemic, he said it does have benefits over the daily updates.

When ODH updated COVID dashboards daily health experts data could vary based of the day of the week.

“What became very clear was actually a week picture was the most accurate picture. It evened those things out and allowed for better comparison,” he said.