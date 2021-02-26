Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel opens sealed divorce file

The couple married in Jerusalem on Aug. 28, 2008.

Josh Mandel abruptly withdrew from an expected rematch against Democrat Sherrod Brown in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, saying his wife’s health issues required his attention and presence. The couple separated in early 2020 and filed for dissolution in April 2020.

“I look forward to doing whatever I can to help elect Josh to the U.S. Senate. He and I remain close friends and committed parents to our three children. A few years ago Josh sacrificed a career opportunity when our family needed him to be home with us full time. I’m happy that he once again has a chance to serve and I fully support him,” Ilana Mandel said in a written statement released by the campaign.

The pair was granted a motion by Ashland County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald P. Forsthoefel to seal most of the records from public view. Neither live in Ashland County.

Josh Mandel made Brown’s 1986 divorce an issue in the 2012 senate campaign. The Cincinnati Enquirer filed a lawsuit to try to unseal the Mandel divorce file.

This week, the couple, through the campaign, invited political reporters to review the records. Mandel campaign spokesman Scott Guthrie said the pair “decided to be pro-actively transparent and show that they have nothing to hide and are very proud about how they’re raising their kids as a lifelong team.”

The documents also disclose that Josh Mandel works for Boxbees Technologies Inc., and owns nearly 247,000 shares worth about $19,000 in Compound Asset Management Inc, which is a tech start up that has been acquired. Boxbees focuses on cardboard box recycling solutions.

Mandel, 43, is running in the 2022 Republican primary for U.S. Senate against former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken. Other Republicans may also join the fray. It’ll mark Mandel’s fifth statewide run in 12 years. Mandel served as a state lawmaker and two terms as Ohio treasurer.