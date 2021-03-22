Ohio surpasses 1 million total cases of coronavirus

Ohio has reported more than 1 million total cases of coronavirus, surpassing the milestone nearly two weeks after the state recognized the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed cases.
In approximately 54 weeks, the state has recorded 1,001,194 totals cases, with 1,444 cases reported on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
More than 850,000 total confirmed cases have been reported in Ohio as of Monday.
From the state’s first confirmed cases on March 9, 2020, it took nearly nine months for Ohio to record half a million cases. The state surpassed the 500,000 mark on Dec. 8 when Ohio recorded 25,700 daily cases. The state was reconciling a backlog of antigen tests at the time and included about 13,000 antigen test results in its daily total.
It only took an additional 15 weeks for Ohio to record its next 500,000 cases.
After cases surged in November and December — prompting stay-at-home advisories, a curfew and retail mask compliance order — the state is now reporting about 1,500 cases a day.
“We are starting to see a plateau in cases,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Cases were dropping for a while and have leveled out -- but we’ll have to keep watching this. Some neighboring states are starting to see increases in their cases again.”
Franklin County has reported the most cases of coronavirus in the state, with 115,731 recorded as of Monday.
Montgomery County leads the Miami Valley and is fourth in the state with 48,201, according to ODH.
Other area counties have reported the following number of cases of of Monday:
- Montgomery County: 48,201
- Butler County: 36,592
- Warren County: 23,092
- Greene County: 13,894
- Clark County: 12,788
- Miami County: 10,221
- Darke County: 5,107
- Logan County: 3,640
- Preble County: 3,594
- Champaign: 3,019