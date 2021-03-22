Ohio surpasses 1 million total cases of coronavirus

It only took an additional 15 weeks for Ohio to record its next 500,000 cases.

After cases surged in November and December — prompting stay-at-home advisories, a curfew and retail mask compliance order — the state is now reporting about 1,500 cases a day.

“We are starting to see a plateau in cases,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Cases were dropping for a while and have leveled out -- but we’ll have to keep watching this. Some neighboring states are starting to see increases in their cases again.”

Franklin County has reported the most cases of coronavirus in the state, with 115,731 recorded as of Monday.

Montgomery County leads the Miami Valley and is fourth in the state with 48,201, according to ODH.

Other area counties have reported the following number of cases of of Monday: