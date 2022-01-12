Ohio to prioritize COVID testing supplies for schools, universities as demand remains high

Ohio is pausing shipments to other community partners until the inventory and supply chain stabilize. Existing and new requests for testing kits will be processed in the order in which they are received.

Dayton Children’s announced Wednesday that 20 Ohio National Guard members will be assisting with its Springboro testing center on West Tech Road. With the additional help, the facility will be able to triple its capacity and is expected to be able to process nearly 800 tests a day. The location will offer PCR tests free of charge.

An investment from the state in a high-capacity instrument at the Dayton Children’s south testing site will allow the facility to process up to 5,000 PCR tests a day, allowing lab staff to focus on running more tests.

Explore Multiple school districts move to remote instruction for a week

Multiple area school districts announced temporary plans to return to remote learning as COVID cases increased in staff and students.

Fairborn, West Carrollton, Northridge and Huber Heights are among the districts planning to go to remote or extend remote learning. Springboro Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday with a return to in-person learning on Tuesday.