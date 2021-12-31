Ohio updates COVID quarantine, isolation guidelines to match CDC

People who were exposed to COVID and have received a booster or finished the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine series less than six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine less than two months ago should wear a mask around others for 10 days after their last exposure. They should test for COVID five days after the exposure and stay if they test positive or develop symptoms.

Those who tested positive for coronavirus 90 days prior to their exposure should should also wear a mask while around others for 10 days and get tested and stay home if they develop COVID symptoms.

Anyone exposed to the virus who isn’t vaccinated or up-to-date with their vaccine should stay home for five days following the exposure and test on day five. Anyone who tests positive or has symptoms should stay home.

People who are not considered up-to-date on the COVID vaccine include those who only got one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, completed the two-dose Modern or Pfizer vaccine serious more than six months ago or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and haven’t gotten a booster dose.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can find a provider at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-427-5634. Those who want to get tested for coronavirus can find testing centers on the ODH website here.