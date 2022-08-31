dayton logo
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts ‘bone-chilling,’ snowy winter

Snow-covered chicken in Enon

Snow-covered chicken in Enon

By
45 minutes ago

The editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac Janice Stillman said that during the upcoming winter, half of the U.S. will feel like winter “never really arrives,” while the other will “deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow.”

The almanac’s prediction puts Ohio solidly in the middle of the latter category.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that for a large portion of the U.S. including Ohio, the 2022-2023 will be especially cold and snowy | The Old Farmer's Almanac/CONTRIBUTED

According to a release, while most of the Western parts of the country were predicted to see a “mild, wet” winter, the almanac is predicting a large band encompassing much of the Midwest and the East Coast will have a winter it describes as “Shivery & Snowy.”

The prediction includes potentially record-breaking cold and above-average snowfalls.

Unusual cold for the 2022-2023 winter will also include parts of the Deep South and Texas.

