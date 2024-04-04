Old Scratch Pizza’s Hot Honey now available at Dorothy Lane Market

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“Our Hot Honey has been a staple on our menu since day one, and we’re excited to see it take on a life of its own beyond our restaurant walls,” said owner Eric Soller. “We can’t wait for customers to experience the flavors at home that they’ve come to love in our restaurant.”

Old Scratch Pizza’s Hot Honey was first crafted specifically for its Angry Beekeeper pizza. The fan-favorite pizza features tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil.

The Hot Honey is made with Calabrian chilis, cayenne, crushed red pepper and garlic, creating a perfect blend of sweet and spicy flavors, a press release from Old Scratch stated.

“The decision to bottle and sell their Hot Honey with Dorothy Lane Market was a natural progression for Old Scratch as they continue to innovate and expand their offerings,” the release said.

Twelve-ounce bottles of Old Scratch Pizza’s Hot Honey is available at all Dorothy Lane Market locations: 2710 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, 6177 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and 740 N. Main St. in Springboro.

Old Scratch Pizza is known for its Midwesternly Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads, wood-fired vegetables and a large selection of regional craft beers. Soller and his wife, Stephanie, opened the first Old Scratch Pizza in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton. Other locations include 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville, 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek and 19 E. Race St. in Troy. Hot Honey is available at all four Old Scratch Pizza locations.

For more information, visit oldscratchpizza.com or the pizza shop’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages (@oldscratchpizza).